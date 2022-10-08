Skip to main content

Magic Injury Update: Jalen Suggs Suffers Bone Bruise - How Long Will He Be OUT?

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered an injury in Friday's preseason win against the Dallas Mavericks. Suggs could be out for a considerable amount of time.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic may have won Friday night's preseason contest against the Dallas Mavericks, but it came at a heavy price.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of Friday's game and did not return. Then, Suggs had an MRI on the leg to determine the severity of the injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the details of that injury.

"Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury," Wojnarowski tweeted.

The wording of the tweet casts doubt on the timetable for Suggs' potential return. It appears there are a couple different ways for Suggs to rehab the injury, and all of them require different amounts of time to heal. 

The fact that there isn't a timetable given means that Suggs could be out for quite a while. If it was a solid six-week injury, we would likely know that by now.

Bone bruises can be tricky. For reference, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn had a bone bruise last season and was expected to be re-evaluated a few weeks after the injury. Those 2-3 weeks turned into a season-ending injury for Nunn.

Despite the initial report, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding Suggs' injury and the way his knee responds to rehab will ultimately determine how long he is out.

That being said, it looks like the Magic will have to prepare for life without Suggs for the foreseeable future.

