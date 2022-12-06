Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac Inching Closer to Return

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who has not played an NBA game since tearing his ACL on August 2nd, 2020, is set to practice for the teams G League affiliate this week.

ORLANDO - Looking to get back on the court for the first time in 27 months, Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is making a big step towards that goal this week.

According to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel, Isaac is being sent to the organization's G League affiliate the Lakeland Magic to give him time to play 5-on-5 basketball.

The 6-11 forward likely will not play any scheduled games while down in Lakeland, but will give him time to fully practice - something that NBA teams rarely do in the heart of the regular season.

“I think it’s just the way my body responds," Isaac said during media day. "So as we ramp this thing up, can I do it multiple days in a row of running, jumping, hitting sprinting, dunking and be okay, or is it going to be two to three days ‘okay, I need a break’ just based on how I'm feeling’ because a lot of this stuff I haven't done at game speed, so I'm just excited to hear that word game speed again.”

Averaging 9.3 points, 1.5 blocks and 1.1 steals over 136 career games, Isaac appeared to be an NBA All Defensive Team selection for years to come his last time on the court. However, the forward has been held out the past two full seasons with various knee injuries.

