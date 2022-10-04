Magic Preseason Profile: Can Bol Bol Make Impact Off The Bench?

The Orlando Magic is stacked with size in the frontcourt. But will Bol Bol get playing time this season?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic has a logjam in the frontcourt, part of which features 7-2 Bol Bol.

Bol has yet to play a game for the Magic, but his size and potential ... along with his NBA lineage, make him an intriguing prospect.

Let's take a look back at what Bol was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Bol played in just 14 games for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 2.4 points per game and only saw action during garbage time.

The Nuggets tried trading him to the Detroit Pistons, but Bol failed his physical due to a foot injury. He was subsequently traded to the Boston Celtics days later, then flipped to the Magic at the trade deadline.

Bol rehabbed his foot for the rest of the year and did not make an appearance for the Magic.

2022-23 Season Preview

Bol enters a strange situation in Orlando. While he could see more playing time on a rebuilding team, he will have to compete alongside Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner and Chuma Okeke for playing time. All of those have players have shown more promise than Bol, so he will have to earn his minutes.

However, Bol is getting rave reviews throughout training camp. Terrence Ross said in a press availability recently that Bol is a "freak."

"Nobody's ever seen anybody play like this," Ross said.

This could mean we'll see Bol throughout the season if he plays up to everyone's praises, but he'll have to earn his space in the rotation.

