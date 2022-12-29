Magic Punched in Mouth After Brawl, Loss vs. Pistons

Moe Wagner was ejected from tonight's Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons contest after shoving Killian Hayes, which started one of the biggest fights in the NBA this season.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (13-23) is heading back home after its second loss in as many nights, this time in a 121-101 game against the Detroit Pistons (9-28).

The Magic played once again without much spring in its step, a theme also seen in Tuesday's loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The biggest highlight (or lowlight) of the game came towards the end of the first half when Magic center Moe Wagner appeared to shove Pistons guard Killian Hayes into his own bench after diving for a loose ball.

Wagner was then shoved by Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo and punched in the back of the head by Hayes, which resulted in a stoppage of time during the game and several Magic players coming off of the bench to mediate the situation.

Diallo, Hayes and Wagner were all ejected as the rest of the players on each team went through the motions in the second half. There will almost certainly be suspensions for the three main instigators in the fight, but other Magic players who left the bench to defend Wagner could also be due for suspensions.

For the Magic to drop two straight after Christmas following a stretch where the team won eight of nine games is not good for a team looking to build momentum. And with the potential of several players losing time with suspensions, things could go from bad to worse for Orlando.

We'll learn more likely Thursday to see who will be disciplined before Orlando's next game against the Washington Wizards Friday at home. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.