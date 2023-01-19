Magic Representative 'Scouting' Raptors All-Star Fred VanVleet? Trade Coming?

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet could be a hot name at the deadline. Is the Orlando Magic doing extra homework on the former All-Star?

The Orlando Magic continue to make some noise in the player movement rumor mill.

According to Sportsnet.ca, a member of the Magic basketball operations staff was in attendance for the Milwaukee Bucks game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

The front office staff member's rumored attendance came on the same day where The Athletic reported that the Magic was interested in signing Raptors All-Star guard Fred VanVleet.

"Is he being traded to Orlando? No," Sportsnet writes. "The Magic have the money to sign him in free agency if they want to, although Orlando did have one of its basketball operations staff members on hand in Milwaukee."

If the Magic staffer was in attendance for VanVleet specifically, they certainly left the game impressed. VanVleet scored 39 points while grabbing nine rebounds and seven assists in the 130-122 loss.

VanVleet, 28, could be a target for the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 9, especially if the Raptors continue their struggles. But many teams could pass on him in hopes of acquiring him in free agency this summer without dealing any key pieces or picks from their own roster. He has a player option that he could opt out of in hopes of signing a bigger contract long-term.

