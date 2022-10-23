Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Draws Praise From Fellow No. 1 Pick: 'He's Going to Be Scary'

Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is just three games into his NBA career. But his peers are recognizing the kind of impact he can have on the league.

ORLANDO - Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is off to a brilliant start to his NBA career.

After Saturday night's 23-point performance in a loss to the Boston Celtics, he became the first teenager to score 20+ points in each of his first three career games in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

He's proven to be a challenge for each opponent he's faced so far and every player that's tried to guard him. One of those players, former No. 1 overall pick Blake Griffin, knows the journey he's about to embark on and how dangerous he can be in the league.

"People said this about me when I was coming in (the NBA) but once he truly learns the NBA's in and outs, he's going to be scary," Griffin said via The Boston Globe. He didn't back down from anybody. He'll have ups and downs but he's going to be fine. He'll be good."

Even though Banchero has performed well, the former Duke Blue Devil seems unsatisfied. He's yet to experience a win in any of his first three games with the Magic, but if he continues along this trajectory, Banchero will be on the path to winning a lot of games in Orlando's future.

Banchero's Magic is back in action Monday night against the New York Knicks. Tipoff is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. from Madison Square Garden.

