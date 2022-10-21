Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Has Best No. 1 Pick Debut Since LeBron James

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC DROP OPENING GAME IN TOUGH LOSS VS. PISTONS

"Banchero scored 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the loss, becoming the first player to record a 25-5-5 stat line in a debut since LeBron James in 2003. Despite the accomplishment, Banchero wasn't satisfied."

2. PAOLO BANCHERO DESCRIBES DUKE EXPERIENCE

"Banchero joined Magic teammate R.J. Hampton for a recent episode of The Young Person Basketball Podcast to talk about his play in the preseason the life of fame he's grown accustomed to since his days in Durham, N.C."

3. RUSSELL WESTBROOK TRADE COMING SOON?

”I’m told to expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers to wait until post-Thanksgiving, 20 games into the season and see what teams may start pivoting, who don’t start off well who decide that they may start to unload players and perhaps get involved in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes to get down in the lottery,” said Woj.

4. BON VOYAGE, EVAN FOURNIER?

"I don’t think there is any question they would be willing to move him," the front office member told Heavy.com. Fournier, who turns 30 later this month, could undoubtedly help a contending team on its outside shooting endeavors. His 241 successful three-pointers earned last season were a career-high and a Knicks' single-season franchise record, though he did shoot a personal-worst .417 from the field and struggled on defense.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

