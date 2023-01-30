Magic Starting 5: Trade Coming For Orlando?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC COMEBACK NOT ENOUGH; LOSS VS. BULLS SATURDAY AT HOME

"Without subbing out for the rest of the game, the five unlikely bench heroes for the Magic made the game competitive once again, cutting the deficit to five points with four minutes to go. However, the group ran out of gas in the engine."

2. MAGIC WELCOMING TRADES?

“The Magic are welcoming trade inquiries for Mo Bamba, Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and R.J. Hampton ahead of the deadline, league sources say,” Stein said. “Ross is a player, sources say, rival teams are monitoring as a potential buyout candidate if no trade materializes.”

3. CROWDED FRONTCOURT

"After the return of Jonathan Isaac this past week, the Magic is as healthy as it has ever been, with only Chuma Okeke on the injury report as he recovers from knee surgery he had last month.

"Isaac's return means playing time is scarce in the frontcourt, and players like Mo Bamba are getting the short end of the stick."

The Magic will return to the court tonight on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

