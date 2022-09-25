Magic Sign 2 Summer League Standouts, Reveal Training Camp Roster

The Orlando Magic made some last-minute changes to the training camp roster, but the team has its 20 players. Who is part of the final roster?

The Orlando Magic roster for training camp is officially locked in.

The team made its final adjustments over the weekend before finalizing its 20-man roster, signing Summer League standouts Zavier Simpson and Aleem Ford to deals. By signing two players to the roster that stood at 19, the team waived recently-signed Joel Ayayi in a corresponding move.

Here's a look at the full 20-man roster ...

Cole Anthony

Mo Bamba

Paolo Banchero (Rookie)

Bol Bol (Injured)

Devin Cannady

Wendell Carter Jr.

Aleem Ford (Training Camp Deal)

Markelle Fultz (Injured)

R.J. Hampton

Gary Harris

Kevon Harris (Two-Way)

Caleb Houstan (Rookie)

Jonathan Isaac (Injured)

Chuma Okeke

Terrence Ross

Admiral Schofield (Two-Way)

Zavier Simpson (Training Camp Deal)

Jalen Suggs

Franz Wagner

Moritz Wagner

The Magic will cut down its roster from 20 to 15 (not including the pair of two-way spots) before the season begins October 19.

The team is still dealing with some injuries going into training camp. The status of last season's injuries to Jonathan Isaac and Bol Bol remain somewhat of a mystery, but we'll have an update likely sometime this week on how much they will practice. Meanwhile, potential starting point guard Markelle Fultz fractured his toe while working out before coming to Orlando and will be out for the foreseeable future. While Fultz doesn't require surgery, he is in a walking boot and won't practice to start training camp.

