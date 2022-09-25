Magic Sign 2 Summer League Standouts, Reveal Training Camp Roster
The Orlando Magic roster for training camp is officially locked in.
The team made its final adjustments over the weekend before finalizing its 20-man roster, signing Summer League standouts Zavier Simpson and Aleem Ford to deals. By signing two players to the roster that stood at 19, the team waived recently-signed Joel Ayayi in a corresponding move.
Here's a look at the full 20-man roster ...
Cole Anthony
Mo Bamba
Bol Bol (Injured)
Devin Cannady
Wendell Carter Jr.
Aleem Ford (Training Camp Deal)
Markelle Fultz (Injured)
R.J. Hampton
Gary Harris
Kevon Harris (Two-Way)
Caleb Houstan (Rookie)
Jonathan Isaac (Injured)
Chuma Okeke
Terrence Ross
Admiral Schofield (Two-Way)
Zavier Simpson (Training Camp Deal)
Jalen Suggs
Franz Wagner
Moritz Wagner
The Magic will cut down its roster from 20 to 15 (not including the pair of two-way spots) before the season begins October 19.
The team is still dealing with some injuries going into training camp. The status of last season's injuries to Jonathan Isaac and Bol Bol remain somewhat of a mystery, but we'll have an update likely sometime this week on how much they will practice. Meanwhile, potential starting point guard Markelle Fultz fractured his toe while working out before coming to Orlando and will be out for the foreseeable future. While Fultz doesn't require surgery, he is in a walking boot and won't practice to start training camp.
