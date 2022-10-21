Magic vs. Hawks Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (0-0) looks to grab its first win of the season against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on the road.
The game marks the first NBA meeting between No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray, who had a bit of a "scuffle" over the summer at a Pro-Am league game in their hometown of Seattle.
Banchero shined in his NBA debut on Wednesday, scoring 27 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists. He became the first rookie to record 25-5-5 in his NBA debut since LeBron James in 2003. Banchero would like to see his encore performance end in the one thing he didn't have in his first game ... a win.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Hawks Broadcast Information
- Date: Friday, Oct. 21
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - Toe)
- Gary Harris (OUT - knee)
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Jalen Suggs (OUT - bone bruise)
- Cole Anthony (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
Atlanta Hawks
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (OUT - kneecap)
Magic vs. Pistons Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Cole Anthony
- SG Terrence Ross
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Trae Young
- SG Dejounte Murray
- SF De'Andre Hunter
- PF John Collins
- C Clint Capela
