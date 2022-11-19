Magic vs. Pacers: 2 Things to Watch

The Indiana Pacers are looking to break the momentum the Orlando Magic started last night.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is looking to start a win streak tonight as the team travels to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers.

Here's a look at two things to watch ahead of tonight's game ...

Keep The Foot on the Gas

The Magic nearly lost after allowing the Chicago Bulls to overcome a 19-point deficit last night, but Jalen Suggs' heroics saved the day.

Last night's game was not the first time the Magic has surrendered a massive lead. In games earlier this season against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, the Magic blew a big lead only to lose.

The Indiana Pacers proved last night against the Houston Rockets that no deficit is too big for them, coming back from down 20 to win.

The team needs to play like it is down 20 even when it is up 20. If the team can pull that off, the Magic should come out on top.

Myles Turner vs. Wendell Carter Jr.

One of the key matchups in tonight's game comes in the frontcourt between Myles Turner and Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter finished with a team-high 21 points in last night's win against the Bulls, and with Paolo Banchero still out with an ankle injury, much of the frontcourt responsibility falls on him.

Turner averaged 3.2 blocks per game, so it should be a challenge in the paint for the tall Magic squad.

Tonight's game between the Magic and Pacers tips off at 7 p.m.

