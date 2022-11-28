Skip to main content

Magic vs. Kyrie Irving's Nets Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic Monday night. Here's what you need to know.

The Orlando Magic (5-15) looks to snap a four-game losing streak as it travels to New York City to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (10-11).

The Nets are starting to pick things back up after a slow start. The team has won four of its last six games and Durant and Irving are both healthy and on the court. They present a massive challenge for a beat-up Magic team that lost by 30 points last night.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Nets Broadcast Information

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 28
  • Time: 7:30 p.m.
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
  • Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
  • Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Nets Injury Report

Orlando Magic

  • Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
  • Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
  • Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)
  • Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - back spasms)
  • Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • Chuma Okeke (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
  • Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)
  • Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Brooklyn Nets

  • James Harden (OUT - foot)
  • Jaden Springer (OUT - quad)
  • Tyrese Maxey (OUT - foot)
  • Joel Embiid (OUT - foot)
  • Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)

Magic vs. Nets Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

  • PG Franz Wagner
  • SG Gary Harris
  • SF Bol Bol
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Moe Wagner

Brooklyn Nets

  • PG Kyrie Irving
  • SG Ben Simmons
  • SF Kevin Durant
  • PF Royce O'Neale
  • C Nic Claxton

