Magic vs. Kyrie Irving's Nets Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic Monday night. Here's what you need to know.

The Orlando Magic (5-15) looks to snap a four-game losing streak as it travels to New York City to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (10-11).

The Nets are starting to pick things back up after a slow start. The team has won four of its last six games and Durant and Irving are both healthy and on the court. They present a massive challenge for a beat-up Magic team that lost by 30 points last night.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...

Magic vs. Nets Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Nov. 28

Monday, Nov. 28 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Nets Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)

Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)

Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - back spasms)

Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Chuma Okeke (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)

Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - illness)

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden (OUT - foot)

Jaden Springer (OUT - quad)

Tyrese Maxey (OUT - foot)

Joel Embiid (OUT - foot)

Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)

Magic vs. Nets Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Franz Wagner

SG Gary Harris

SF Bol Bol

PF Paolo Banchero

C Moe Wagner

Brooklyn Nets

PG Kyrie Irving

SG Ben Simmons

SF Kevin Durant

PF Royce O'Neale

C Nic Claxton

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.