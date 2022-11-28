Magic vs. Kyrie Irving's Nets Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic (5-15) looks to snap a four-game losing streak as it travels to New York City to face Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets (10-11).
The Nets are starting to pick things back up after a slow start. The team has won four of its last six games and Durant and Irving are both healthy and on the court. They present a massive challenge for a beat-up Magic team that lost by 30 points last night.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight ...
Magic vs. Nets Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Nov. 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. Nets Injury Report
Orlando Magic
- Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)
- Cole Anthony (OUT - oblique)
- Markelle Fultz (OUT - toe)
- Mo Bamba (QUESTIONABLE - back spasms)
- Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- Chuma Okeke (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
- Terrence Ross (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- Wendell Carter Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - plantar fascia)
- Kevon Harris (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
Brooklyn Nets
- James Harden (OUT - foot)
- Jaden Springer (OUT - quad)
- Tyrese Maxey (OUT - foot)
- Joel Embiid (OUT - foot)
- Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)
Magic vs. Nets Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Franz Wagner
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Bol Bol
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Moe Wagner
Brooklyn Nets
- PG Kyrie Irving
- SG Ben Simmons
- SF Kevin Durant
- PF Royce O'Neale
- C Nic Claxton
