Magic vs. 76ers GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (19-31) begins a four-game road trip tonight in the City of Brotherly Love against James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers (32-16).
The Sixers have been on a tear as of late, winning each of their last seven games and nine of the last 10.
Tonight's game is the first of two contests between the Magic and Sixers this week; the final meeting of the season series takes place Wednesday night.
In November, the 76ers and Magic played a pair of games in Orlando, where Philly won both meetings in style without Harden and Joel Embiid.
Embiid could miss tonight's game as well. He's battling through foot soreness and is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...
Magic vs. 76ers Broadcast Information
- Date: Monday, Jan. 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida
- Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM
- Live Stream: NBA League Pass
Magic vs. 76ers Injury Report
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
Magic vs. 76ers Projected Starters
Orlando Magic
- PG Markelle Fultz
- SG Gary Harris
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Tyrese Maxey
- SG James Harden
- SF Tobias Harris
- PF P.J. Tucker
- C Joel Embiid
