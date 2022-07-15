Magic Guard Markelle Fultz: Top 5 NBA Draft Bust?

ORLANDO - It's been five years since Markelle Fultz was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Just two years into his career, Fultz struggled enough for the Philadelphia 76ers that the team opted to trade him to the Orlando Magic.

While Orlando has given Fultz a new opportunity to succeed, many critics still deem him as a big bust.

ESPN's Jay Bilas released a TikTok video earlier this week naming his top 5 NBA Draft busts, and Fultz clocked in at No. 3 on his list.

"[He] could really score, [he] could really shoot it, and then develop this issue of not being able to shoot the ball," Bilas said in his TikTok.

While playing in Philadelphia, Fultz suffered a shoulder injury that altered his shooting motion and it forced him to miss a chunk of playing time during his first two seasons. Out of a possible 136 games he could have played for the Sixers, Fultz suited up for just 33.

In 2019-20, Fultz had a renaissance year in his first season with the Magic, playing in all 72 games and averaging 12.1 points per game. However, he's dealt with a torn ACL for the past two seasons, limiting him to 26 games out of a possible 154 games.

Luckily for the Magic and Fultz, his career is still young. He turned 24 this offseason and is expected to be fully healthy in time for training camp in September. With a healthy Fultz and a revamped roster around him, he'll have another opportunity to try and shake off the "bust" status that has been placed upon him through no fault of his own.