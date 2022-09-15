LOOK: Orlando Magic Reveal New 'Statement' Jersey

The Magic will rock a new look this season.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic revealed its new Statement Edition jerseys for the 2022-2023 season on Thursday.

Here's a look at the new jerseys ...

Here's what the team had to say about the story behind the jersey ...

Inspired by legends, this uniform is created for the next legacy of Magic basketball. The primary blue color and black pinstripes are a tribute to fan-favorite moments and represent an important part of our franchise history. The black star pattern on the sides pay homage to our uniforms from 1998-2003, with a modern twist that reflects the look and feel of Orlando Magic basketball today.

The jerseys will debut during the home opener against the Boston Celtics on October 22nd. The jersey's debut against the Celtics marks the first of 10 home games where they will be worn.

The ode to a past jersey is a common theme met by many other teams around the league this season.

The "Statement" jersey is one in a collection of four that the team will wear all season long. The team will retain its home blue "Icon" jersey and road white "Association" jersey from the previous season, but will also add a "City" edition jersey, set to be released sometime during the season.

The Magic's season tips off in just a few weeks on Wednesday, October 19 against the Detroit Pistons.

