Magic No. 1 Pick Banchero: 'Orlando Deserves to Be In Playoff Contention'

Paolo Banchero, the Magic's No. 1 pick is ready to get his team back into the postseason, who last won a playoff series in the 2009-2010 season.

For the Orlando Magic, a team that hasn't been considered a serious contender for a long time, those close to the organization are itching to turn things around. And No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will be the first to say he’s ready to make it happen.

“Orlando deserves to be back in playoff contention and competing for a championship,” Banchero said at a Friday press conference.

The Magic, who have made the postseason just twice over the past decade and last won a playoff series in 2010, is hoping that adding Banchero will help turn things around. Last season, the team finished with a 22-60 record, second-worst in the league.

But with two lottery picks from last season in Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, along with Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr, the team appears to have their core group for the foreseeable future. Banchero could be the cherry on top to bring everything together.

Despite the excitement that comes to a team with the No. 1, the Magic still has its eye on the prize: postseason basketball.

“He’s going to be one of those guys who’s kind of built for playoff basketball,” President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman said Friday. “You’re not going to be able to play him off the court, he’s going to be able to elevate his game, he’s going to play both sides of the ball. But he’s going to have to get here and work and earn what he gets.”

Unfortunately for Orlando, Vegas does not agree with Banchero and their chances to compete for a title next season. In their way-too-early 2023 predictions, the Magic came in with the worst odds out of all 30 teams to win the finals.

Thankfully the Magic either aren't listening or don't care.