'I Wanna Be a Winner': Paolo Banchero Ready to Bring Success Back to Magic

With just two games of NBA experience under his belt, the No. 1 pick in last months draft has already made an impression on teammates and future opponents.

Since becoming a member of the Orlando Magic less than a month ago, Paolo Banchero has proved one thing first and foremost.

He wants to bring winning back to Magic City.

“I wanna be a winner,” Banchero said to ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I’m a guy who people love to come watch play, people love to play with and just a guy who attracts everyone.”

And following two games of Summer League, Banchero proved the impact he brings, posting averaging 20 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The mentality the former Duke star possesses has impressed those in the NBA circle, even ones with years of experience and championship pedigrees.

“The plays that he made that did not involve him having the basketball is why I think Paolo is gonna be one of them guys,” four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green said on his podcast. “Him getting on teammates coming in as a rookie, the winning plays that he was making down the stretch.”

With three months to go until the regular season tips off, Banchero is not letting his foot off the pedal, playing in his hometown Seattle’s largest Pro-Am tournament.

Expecting a collection of NBA talent to play in the league, the No. 1 pick will have an opportunity to sharpen his game among the best.

“I don’t really have a person who I model my game after,” Banchero said on the CTRL the Narrative Podcast. “But there are a lot of players that I do watch, [Anthony Davis], Carmelo [Anthony], LeBron, just a lot of big forwards who are versatile.”

With just two playoff appearances over the past decade, the Magic organization is ready to turn the tide and become contenders again.

While highlights will show Banchero often looking like a man amongst boys; his feel for the game is what those closest to him believe is his best trait.

“I think the future is bright,” Magic guard R.J. Hampton said to the Buckets Podcast. “What I didn’t know about him is that he has a very high IQ. He’s physically there, he’s 6-10 and 230lbs whatever he is, but just his IQ about the game and the way he approaches it.”

