NBA Releases Magic's 2022-23 Schedule: Details

Mark your calendars!

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is circling dates and making plans as the league released its 2022-23 NBA season schedule this afternoon.

Prior to today's schedule release, fans were made aware of the Magic's first two games thanks to leaks. The Magic will open the season in just nine short weeks when it travels to the Motor City to face 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. 

After their matchup with the Pistons, the Magic travel to the Peach State to face Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks. The matchup has been billed as a high-profile one after Murray and No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero got into some drama at a Seattle Pro-Am tournament earlier this summer.

The Magic's home opener comes the following day in the team's first back-to-back of the season against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics won the Eastern Conference title last season and they should provide a pretty strong test against the young Magic in its home opener.

While the Magic don't play on Christmas this year, five games are expected to headline the day ...

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

The Magic's full 82-game schedule can be found here.

News

