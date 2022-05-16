Skip to main content

Should Magic Sign Suns Center Deandre Ayton in Free Agency?

The Suns center is a restricted free agent this offseason.

The Phoenix Suns offseason has officially begun, and they'll have to make a big decision this summer on whether or not to keep former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton.

USATSI_18257112

DeAndre Ayton

USATSI_18256099

DeAndre Ayton

USATSI_18279547

DeAndre Ayton

Ayton, who turns 24 this summer, didn't leave the best impression for the Suns if he wanted a max contract. In a blowout Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home, Ayton scored just five points while playing just 17 minutes. He also appeared to be confrontational with head coach Monty Williams.

Ayton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Suns will have an opportunity to match any offer another team gives. But given Ayton's struggles and baggage from Game 7, would the Suns give Ayton a max contract?

Last year when seeking an extension after making it all the way to the NBA Finals, the Suns declined to offer Ayton the max deal he was looking for. His stock is lower now, meaning their chances of offering him the max are even lower.

If he signs with the Suns, Ayton's maximum deal is 5 years, $172.5 million. Because the Suns hold his Bird rights, he can make more money with the Suns than any other team.

519ab19b-4e45-4418-ab36-6fee0ace9d93

Mo Bamba

USATSI_13809664

Jonathan Isaac

USATSI_18010148

Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic are in an interesting position in the Ayton sweepstakes. While Orlando doesn't provide Ayton the best opportunity to continue contending next season, the team gives him the best opportunity to become the lead player in an organization. Ayton would essentially become the face of the franchise the moment he signs on the dotted line.

Orlando's vision is to build this team through the draft, but sometimes a shortcut or two is needed. 

If Weltman seeks out Ayton, it wouldn't be the first time he's been interested in acquiring a former No. 1 overall pick. In 2019, the team traded for Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers, and while the former Washington Huskies guard hasn't lived up to that No. 1 overall pick potential in Orlando, he offered a beacon to get the Magic back to where it wants to be.

And Ayton would do the exact same thing.

USATSI_18279547
News

Should Magic Sign Suns Center Deandre Ayton in Free Agency?

By Jeremy Brener6 minutes ago
USATSI_13809664
News

Magic Forward Jonathan Isaac on Declining COVID-19 Vaccine: 'It Felt Forced'

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
chuck jabari
News

Magic Top 3 NBA Draft Options? Charles Barkley Here to Help

By Mike Fisher21 hours ago
download-2
News

NBA Draft Lottery: All Orlando Magic Pick Possibilities & Odds

By Jeremy BrenerMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17997332
News

What If Orlando Magic Slip in NBA Draft Lottery?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 14, 2022
USATSI_17608004
News

NBA Free Agency: 3 Potential Destinations For Magic Guard Gary Harris

By Jeremy BrenerMay 13, 2022
519ab19b-4e45-4418-ab36-6fee0ace9d93
News

Mo Bamba To Mavs? Orlando Magic Center Linked To Dallas in Free Agency

By Dalton TriggMay 13, 2022
gettyimages-1184805479-594x594
News

Should Magic Consider Jonathan Isaac Trade to Mavs?

By Dalton TriggMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18010148
News

Formula One Reporter Mistakes Potential Magic Draft Target Paolo Banchero For Patrick Mahomes

By Jeremy BrenerMay 13, 2022