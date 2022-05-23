Skip to main content

Former Magic No. 2 Pick Victor Oladipo Thriving With Miami Heat

The Magic took Oladipo with the No. 2 pick back in 2013.

The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft, and the organization hasn't had a pick that high since 2013, when the team drafted Indiana's Victor Oladipo with the No. 2 pick.

After a roller coaster nine-year career, Oladipo is beginning to truly prove why he was taken with the No. 2 pick in the Eastern Conference Finals with the Miami Heat.

USATSI_7319861

Victor Oladipo

USATSI_18059991

Markelle Fultz

668F44A7-1020-4ED4-9E00-F4CE6864AF11

Mo Bamba

The Heat head into Game 4 Monday night with the chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead and whether or not star Jimmy Butler plays as he nurses a knee injury, Oladipo will play a massive role.

Despite playing just eight regular season games (including a 40-point effort against the Magic in the regular season finale), Oladipo has played in 11 of the team's 14 playoff games so far and scored double digits in five of those games.

But even when he isn't a big contributor on offense, Oladipo's defense has willed the Heat to victory.

Without Oladipo's defensive heroics, Miami could easily be trailing in the series as opposed to leading.

It's been a long road for Oladipo to get to this point in his career. After turning 30 last week, Oladipo finally feels at home with the Heat.

He didn't fully feel that way in his stops in Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indiana and Houston, and while he projected to be a different player at different spots in his career, perhaps his role with the Heat is the one that serves him best.

USATSI_18290094

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_18290075

Jamahl Mosley

USATSI_18290088

Jamahl Mosley

Oladipo will likely never live up to the potential he once had as the second overall pick, but he's proving how valuable he can be in a playoff series on a winning team. And when you're winning, it doesn't matter how you got there, but rather how you can maintain a spot at the top.

USATSI_7319861
News

Former Magic No. 2 Pick Victor Oladipo Thriving With Miami Heat

By Jeremy Brenerjust now
87934418
News

On This Day: LeBron James Stuns Magic With Eastern Conference Finals Game-Winning Shot

By Jeremy Brener21 hours ago
USATSI_18059991
News

'I Didn't Even Think He Was A First-Round Pick': SEC Coach Rips Magic Guard Markelle Fultz

By Jeremy BrenerMay 21, 2022
USATSI_18097592
News

Magic Guard Markelle Fultz Ranks Low in No. 1 Pick Rankings

By Jeremy BrenerMay 21, 2022
668F44A7-1020-4ED4-9E00-F4CE6864AF11
News

Magic Offseason Buzz: Mo Bamba Recruiting Donovan Mitchell to Knicks?

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022
wcj
News

Magic Forward Wendell Carter Jr. Expects Team to Be 'Lit' Next Season

By Jeremy BrenerMay 20, 2022
jjredick
News

Magic Ex J.J. Redick In War of Words With NBA Legend: 'He Was Being Guarded By Plumbers and Firemen'

By Jeremy BrenerMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17531396
News

NBA Free Agency: 3 Veteran Centers Magic Should Sign

By Jeremy BrenerMay 19, 2022
hammond
News

Magic GM John Hammond 'Expects to Get Calls' For No. 1 Pick Trade

By Jeremy BrenerMay 19, 2022