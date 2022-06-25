Paolo Banchero: 'Most Complete' Pick in NBA Draft?

Did the Magic get it right?

The Orlando Magic is building something exciting, and nothing heightens that more than snagging a potential star with the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft next month.

A few candidates stood out. Auburn's Jabari Smith (Houston Rockets), Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), and Duke's Paolo Banchero, who the Magic took No. 1 overall, all have star potential.

However, it's the Blue Devil who NBA executives say could become the best of the three, according to NBA insider Michael Scotto.

After the draft lottery, one NBA executive spoke highly of the 19-year-old. If the intuition is correct, Banchero should be a no-doubter at No. 1 overall.

"Paolo is probably at the top of that big three for me because he’s the most conservative pick, and he’s consistent,” the anonymous NBA executive said. “I like him in playoff-type situations. He has the ability to make others around him better.”

The Magic seem to have agreed with that assessment, with the 6-10, 250 forward, rocketing up draft boards late and surpassing Smith, who was long considered to be the favorite for the top selection.

Banchero was the best player on a Duke team that made its first Final Four in seven years. He averaged 17.2 points per game to go with 7.8 rebounds in his lone season with the Blue Devils before declaring for the draft.

He was also thought to be arguably the best fit in the draft for the Rockets, with his game complimenting the Magic's offensive system, and the young talent that it has on the roster.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan