Former Magic Star Victor Oladipo Makes History In Eastern Conference Finals Game 4

The former Magic No. 2 overall pick is enjoying a great playoff run with the Miami Heat.

Former Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo continues to impress for the Miami Heat during their deep playoff run.

Despite a brutal 102-82 loss in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, Oladipo made some history.

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo

The former Magic guard became the first player in NBA history to come off the bench and outscore all five of his starters combined. Oladipo's 23 points led the Heat Monday night, but a slow start and only 18 points from the Miami starting five gave Boston the win in wire-to-wire fashion.

Despite playing just eight regular season games (including a 40-point effort against the Magic in the regular season finale), Oladipo has played in 12 of the team's 15 playoff games so far and scored double digits in six of those games.

But he isn't just adding value on the offensive end. His defense has also been important to the Heat's success.

It's been a long road for Oladipo to get to this point in his career. After turning 30 last week, Oladipo finally feels at home with the Heat.

He didn't fully feel that way in his stops in Orlando, Oklahoma City, Indiana and Houston, and while he projected to be a different player at different spots in his career, perhaps his role with the Heat is the one that serves him best.

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Jamahl Mosley

Oladipo will likely never live up to the potential he once had as the second overall pick, but he's proving how valuable he can be in a playoff series on a winning team. And when you're winning, it doesn't matter how you got there, but rather how you can maintain a spot at the top.

