'Dallas to Cancun'; Mavericks Trolled Outside of Clippers' Arena Before Game 5
The Dallas Mavericks will soon tip off Game 5 against the LA Clippers in a series tied 2-2 through the first four games. It's been an entertaining, back-and-forth series that has seen both teams split their home-court advantage.
With a crucial Game 5 that will likely swing the series in favor of the eventual winner soon to come, the Mavericks were trolled just outside of the Crypto.com Arena, as a billboard with the words "Dallas to Cancun" written on it popped up near the arena.
Skyscanner poked fun at the Mavericks to advertise their company, where users can find cheap flights to Cancun. Given the annual joke of "sending teams to Cancun" when teams are eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, it's a perfect ad placement.
However, this isn't necessarily something a company should do in the specific circumstance. On the other side of the joke are Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who now have an added layer of motivation to come steal another game on the road in Los Angeles. He might be playing on an injured leg, but he's more than capable of catching fire and absolutely stealing this game with his star power.
Also, the Clippers aren't necessarily a team known for sealing the deal or being able to close a game or a series. If it was a more proven team, known for rising to the occasion, this would be much better placed.
Still, it's a good joke all in good fun, and it'll soon be gone as the series heads back to Dallas for Game 6 no matter the outcome of Game 5.
For the Mavericks, taking Game 5 on the road would likely wrap the series, as all they would have to do is head back to their home floor in the American Airlines Center, where they nearly completed a 20-plus point comeback in Game 4, and finish off the series. Needless to say, this is a big opportunity for Dallas.
READ MORE: Clippers' Paul George, Terance Mann Talk Defending Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter