Clippers Lineup Changes For Game 3 at Mavs? The Options

Finding themselves down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Clippers could look to make a starting lineup change.

DALLAS - Prior to the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2021 NBA playoffs, one of the main concerns was LA’s strong supporting cast. That hasn't lived up to expectation, to say the least.

So far, the Clippers' supporting cast around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is not getting the job done.

Now, finding themselves trailing 2-0 in the series, the Clippers could look to make a lineup change to potentially lead to greater results in Game 3.

"Something needs to be done, so you'll see Friday)," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

It has been apparent that attacking Ivica Zubac out in space is a priority for the Mavericks. A significant amount of success has been achieved by doing so. However, swapping him out would eliminate any semblance of rim protection.

The only options the Clippers have if they were to swap out Zubac would be to go with Serge Ibaka, DeMarcus Cousins, or go ultra small. None of those options would translate to being better suited to slow down Luka Doncic.

Another glaring problem for the Clippers has been the lack of shooting execution from Marcus Morris Sr. He went from converting at an elite 47.3% clip from deep in the regular season to going 2-of-11 (18.2%) to start the series.

"You've got to mix it up, and you've got to be on the same page when you do it, and that's the biggest thing, just being on the same page in our communication," Lue said.

Inserting Nicolas Batum into the starting lineup would likely be the course of action the Clippers would take if Morris Sr. were to be moved to the bench. Batum is averaging 10.0 points while shooting 50.0% from three-point range to start the series.

Check back with DallasBasketball.com for the latest on the potential lineup change the Clippers decide to make as tipoff for Game 3 approaches. We'll be inside the AAC for more all afternoon and evening!