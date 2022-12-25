As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

DEC 25 LUKA CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS WITH COWBOY HAT

You can say Luka Doncic has fully embraced being a Texan.

Upon arriving at the American Airlines Center for their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Doncic came in donning a cowboy hat and boots.

After scoring 50 in Friday's win against the Houston Rockets, Cowboy Luka is dressing for success and what will hopefully be a legendary Christmas encore.

DEC 23 PACERS COULD EXTEND MYLES TURNER?

Myles Turner has been linked to the Dallas Mavericks in trade rumors for many years now, but we've yet to see any official smoke about a potential Turner-to-Dallas deal this year. In fact, Turner might not be traded at all.

According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Turner and the Pacers are both open to contract extension talks. Turner is currently making $18 million in the final year of his contract.

“The Pacers can offer Turner up to $19.1 million more this year on top of his $18 million salary to get him to his individual max of $37.1 million for the 2022-23 season…and then drop his salary in the following seasons," Shams wrote.

He also mentions that the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors are the teams that have shown interest in Turner over the last few months.

Despite the annual trade noise that surrounds Turner and the Pacers, it wouldn't be a shock if both sides decide to continue their partnership. Turner enjoys Indiana, and the Pacers are currently sitting at eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, just two games back of the sixth-seeded New York Knicks. This leads us to believe that there is truth to the idea of Turner and the Pacers wanting to work out an extension as opposed to this news just being trade leverage from Indiana's end.

If a contract extension can't be reached in the next month, then the Turner rumors will pick up again. We'll continue to monitor the situation on the Mavs' end.

DEC 21 NBA FINES JKIDD

On Wednesday, ahead of the Dallas Mavericks’ second game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in three days, the NBA announced that it has fined coach Jason Kidd $25,000 after he was ejected from Monday night’s 116-106 loss.

After Luka Doncic said some not-so-nice things to Rodney Mott when he received a no-call, he received two technical fouls quickly and was ejected. Both Doncic and Kidd were appalled by the swift ejection. Kidd then went onto the court to confront the officials for what had transpired and used some choice language as well — which resulted in his pockets being $25,000 thinner.

“I’m here because I have to be here. I already gave up money, so I don’t want to give up anymore,” said a frustrated Kidd after Monday’s game. “No questions. ... They were the better team tonight and we’ll go from there. Thanks for showing up.”

Hopefully, Mavs fans can say “thanks for showing up” to the team they support if there’s a big bounce-back performance on Wednesday night.

DEC 18 A'MARE ARRESTED FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INVOLVING DAUGHTER

Former Dallas Mavericks forward Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested on allegations of domestic violence on Saturday. The Miami Herald was the first to report Stoudemire's arrest, said to be in response to the NBA veteran striking one of his daughters.

"I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report obtained by The Herald reads. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.” The same report states that Stoudemire told officers that his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar."

Stoudemire is best known for his star roles with the run-and-gun Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, but he also spent 23 games with the Mavs during the 2014-15 season, where he averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16.5 minutes per game while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

DEC 12 BEARD ARRESTED Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on domestic violence charges early on Monday morning, per the Travis County Sherriff's office.

Beard was booked on a third-degree felony.

According to the police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and has led Texas to a 29-13 record.

For more information, read here.

DEC 8 BRITTANY GRINER RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN PRISON

On Wednesday, it was reported that WNBA star Brittany Griner was released from Russian prison and is on her way back to the U.S.

This move comes after Griner was sentenced to nine months in prison in August. The U.S. was able to make a trade with Russia involving Viktor Bout. Here’s what President Joe Biden had to say about it:

DEC 6 DELONTE IN THE HOUSE The Dallas Mavericks played one game, against the Suns, and won it. But Monday evening at the AAC featured a lot of other storylines ... largely due to those present.

Odell Beckham Jr., the Dallas Cowboys recruiting target, was here, accompanied by Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. OBJ also met up with Mark Cuban and Luka Doncic, and with pal Devin Booker of the Suns, and spend a lot of time with Cowboys ex Dez Bryant.

Also in the house: Delonte West, the former Mavs and NBA standout who continues to work through rehab and has long had Cuban's support.

"It's a struggle for him," Cuban recently said of Delonte, who has been the focus of attempts to help from an assortment of friends and associates from his NBA days. “Addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful.”

For one night, though, basketball for Delonte was quite likely fun.

DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior.

"Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson says. The sides have parted ways one month after Nike suspended its relationship with the Nets star. Irving has one of most popular signatures shoes in the NBA and is now a sneaker free agent," Shams tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nike is giving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant a promotion. Morant already had a shoe deal with Nike, but now, both sides are working toward creating a signature shoe for the young, high-flying point guard.

"Memphis Grizzlies All-NBA star Ja Morant is in line to receive a new signature shoe at Nike in the near future, industry sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The parties have been working on this for several months," Shams tweeted.

This was the easiest transition Nike could've made given that Morant is already one of the most exciting young players to watch in the entire league. Even if Nike hadn't cut ties with Irving, Morant would have still gotten his signature shoe, as Shams noted this deal has been in the works for several months now. But perhaps Irving's departure will speed up the process.

DEC 4 MORE MAVS-KNICKS MASHUP?

At some point, you'd think the Dallas Mavericks' connections with the New York Knicks would take a little break, but trade rumors only sleep when they're dead.

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, the Mavs are interested in Knicks point guard Derrick Rose, who we've pegged as being a potential third ball-handler fix for Dallas in recent weeks.

“The Mavericks, of course, lost [Jalen] Brunson to the [New York] Knicks last summer and are in desperate need of a second playmaker to relieve All-Star point forward Luka Dončić,” writes Bucher “They’ve brought on a former Knick, Kemba Walker, for a test run, but a league source said they also have interest in a current one, the aforementioned Rose.”

If the Mavs did want to trade for Rose, they'd have to salary-match the $14.5 million he's making this season. Rose has a team option on his current contract for $15.5 million next season.

DEC 3 MAVS-KNICKS MATINEE; LAKERS BACK?

For the first time since the Jalen Brunson free agency shenanigans, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.

Brunson has put up impressive numbers for the Knicks, despite his team being two games under .500. The same can be said for Luka Doncic, who is playing at an MVP level despite the Mavs being just 10-11. Can Dallas get back on track after yet another embarrassing loss to the Detroit Pistons? Will Doncic or Brunson get the last laugh? We’ll find out in a few hours.