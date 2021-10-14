Mavs' Cuban Passionately Explains Stance on Vaccination

DALLAS - The COVID-19 vaccination has been a hot topic around the NBA for a variety of reasons. Most notably, the decision from Kyrie Irving to not take it resulting in being held out from participating with the Brooklyn Nets altogether -- not just home games.

In the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott recently issued an executive order with the intent to prohibit COVID-19 vaccination mandates from employers in the state.

Cuban made a recent appearance on “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” and he made It clear he requires his employees to be vaccinated unless they have a 'doctor's reason' giving reason otherwise (h/t Selby Lopez of The Dallas Morning News). It's unclear if Cuban made these remarks prior to the announcement of Abbott's executive order.

“It is your choice [to get vaccinated]. It is absolutely, positively up to you. But there’s consequences that come with that, you know?” Cuban said. “If you work for me, I require my employees to be vaccinated, unless there’s a doctor’s reason where they can’t be. Like you, I don’t want my kids to be at risk.

“So, you know, the consequences of you not being vaccinated is I’m not gonna shut the f--- up. I’m gonna be in your motherf------ ear, driving you motherf------ crazy. You know that ‘Sopranos’ episode where Tony Soprano, or that guy started blasting the music just to drive the neighbor crazy?

“That is going to be me, I’m going to be in your ear, telling you, ‘vaccinate.’ And I’m gonna be giving you all the stats. I’m not gonna talk any sh-- but numbers and facts until you do it. And if you don’t? I’m still gonna be talking to you.”

Many venues have shifted to a procedure that requires proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or the negative results from a test taken within the last 48 hours. The American Airlines Center will be following that protocol this season.

There has been a recent focus on the future of Trey Burke with the Mavericks given he seemingly does not desire to be vaccinated. With Tyrell Terry remaining away from the team, there is a complicated set of circumstances that arise when it comes to the point guard depth chart.

If the Mavericks achieve a 100-percent vaccination rate will be a storyline to watch entering the start of the regular season.