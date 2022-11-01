Skip to main content

Nets Part Ways with Coach Steve Nash: Ex Mavs All-Star Out in Brooklyn

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Steve Nash is out as coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

After just two full seasons on the job, the Brooklyn Nets parted ways with coach Steve Nash on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nash released a statement on social media following the announcement.

"It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday," Nash wrote in part of his statement. "I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism."

Nash was selected No. 15 overall by the Phoenix Suns in 1996, but was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 1998. He played six seasons in Dallas, earning back-to-back All-Star honors in 2002 and 2003.

Alongside Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, Nash averaged 14.6 points, 7.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 408 career games with the team. He played a career-high 32.7 minutes per game with the Mavs, more than he played with the Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nash would go on to win back-to-back MVP awards in Phoenix after he re-signing with the team in 2004, where he would also add six more All-Star appearances to his career accolades.

His departure comes just five days after Luka Doncic and the Mavs defeated the Nets 129-125 in overtime at Barclays Center. The Nets currently have a 2-5 record.

The Mavericks host the Nets at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:45 p.m. CT

