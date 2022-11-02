Mavs’ Christian Wood Signs Shoe Deal with Adidas

As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to take on the Utah Jazz at American Airlines Center on Wednesday night, versatile forward Christian Wood will take the floor as a man with a brand new shoe deal.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Wood has officially signed a deal with Adidas.

Wood has been angling for this deal all season, as he’s been seen wearing Adidas’ shoes in all six of the Mavs’ games.

Although Wood has been limited to 25.8 minutes per game, he is averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent from the field, including a scorching 55.6 percent from 3-point range in a sixth-man role. He became the first Maverick ever to score at least 25 points in each of his first two games while coming off the bench.

As the season progresses, Wood’s role with the Mavs should increase, as he’s displayed the ability to be an excellent fit next to Luka Doncic. Wood and Doncic have shared the floor for 93 minutes through six games and have a boxscore plus/minus of +32.

Wood was initially listed as being “questionable” for Wednesday’s game against the Jazz, but he was later upgraded to “probable.” Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for extensive Mavs pregame and postgame coverage.

