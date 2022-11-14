Davis Bertans Practicing for Mavs Again, Nearing Return

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Davis Bertans in each of the 12 games they've played this season. He has been sidelined due to a right knee effusion that was identified by the medical staff.

“A little tired, the first time being out there with the team – a little winded,” Bertans said after Monday’s practice. “I had a chance to go up and down (Sunday) but a full team practice, this is the first one.”

Due to having an injury history that involves two ACL tears, Bertans and the training staff approached his recovery with caution. With the Mavs having plenty of options at their disposal in terms of frontcourt options, it made doing so easier. He wants to ensure that he doesn't have another lengthy stretch of missing games later in the season.

"I feel like maybe I could have been back a little bit sooner, but I was being as cautious as possible," Bertans explained. "We have a deep roster, and guys are ready to play, so just making sure this is the only time I'm missing games this season."

There has yet to be a firm timetable established for Bertans' potential return to game action. The Mavs' training staff will see how his body responds on Tuesday after fully participating in his first practice since the recovery process began.

“He did the court work today, he looked great,” Mavs coach Jason Kidd said. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but I think he’s going in the right direction.

Bertans averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 13.9 minutes per game during the 22 games he played with the Mavs last season. He shot 36.0 percent from 3-point range and overall had a down year from deep (33.5 percent) compared to his career 39.8 percent mark.

While the numbers that Bertans produced don't jump off the page and he remains a limited defender, his shooting gravity and microwave shooting ability have been helpful for the Mavs. For a team that has some struggling spot-up shooters, perhaps Bertans can be a spark when given the opportunity to see the floor.

“When the team’s playing great and winning, it’s fun to watch, it’s easy to watch,” Bertāns said. “Once the team’s struggling and especially some games struggling from the three-point line, I’m just sitting on the sideline or watching on TV and I’m like: I could definitely help with the shooting.

“The games that the team is struggling a little, those are the ones you are anxious, wanting to be out there.”

When Bertans shared the floor with Maxi Kleber in bench lineups, the Mavs were able to play a five-out style — enabling the guards like Spencer Dinwiddie to aggressively attack the paint. If the Mavs need a lineup that keeps the defense honest in terms of loading up against Doncic, Bertans is a solid option to consider at times.

Bertans has already been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the LA Clippers. Check back with DallasBasketball.com for updates regarding his status amid his recovery.

