Clean Slate: Doncic, Mavs Create New Best-of-3 Series vs. Suns With Game 4 Win

The Dallas Mavericks have dug themselves out of a two-game deficit and now have momentum heading into a pivotal Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

We officially have ourselves a brand new, three-game series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, folks.

After falling into a 2-0 deficit to start the Western Conference Semifinals series, the Mavs have stormed back to tie things up at 2-2 as a pivotal Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday night looms. Dallas defeated Phoenix 111-101 on Sunday in a game where Luka Doncic made NBA playoff history and Dorian Finney-Smith torched the nets from deep.

Doncic finished the game with 26 points, seven rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting just 9-25 from the field and 1-10 from deep. Finney-Smith poured in a career-high eight 3-pointers in route to a 24-point, eight-rebound night.

Chris Paul fouled out of the game with nine minutes remaining in the fourth, Davis Bertans gave us flashbacks of Peja Stojakovic during the legendary 2011 "Mother's Day Massacre," and despite the Mavs' success in these last two wins, we're all still waiting on a good shooting game from Spencer Dinwiddie.

doe g 4

On this live-recorded episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Spotify Live NBA host Josh Eberley to discuss all of the happenings of Game 4, as well as what to look forward to heading into a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Given how Jalen Brunson has turned things around in this series, how much should the Mavs be comfortable paying him in free agency this summer? How much of what Doncic is doing right now similar to the early-career days of LeBron James? The guys touch on these topics as well. Thanks for listening!

Thanks for listening to Mavs Step Back! If you want to make sure you never miss out on any of the action, be sure to:

