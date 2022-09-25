Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki Hosts Celebrity Tennis Event at SMU

DALLAS - After a three-year COVID-induced break, the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation hosted the 5th annual Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic on Sunday at SMU's Stylslinger/Altec Tennis Complex.

The roster for the Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic includes Luka Doncic, tennis legends Andy Roddick, Mardy Fish, John Isner, Mark Knowles and Mike Bryan; actors Ben Stiller and Boris Kodjoe, and former Dallas Mavericks Steve Nash and J. J. Barea.

The impact that Nowitzki made on the court is well-known, but the sacrifices his celebrity participants were willing to make show his impact off it. Isner broke his wrist in his last U.S. Open match but still participated. Nash, who is currently coaching the Brooklyn Nets, flew into Dallas to participate the day before his team's media day.

Before the event, there was a Q&A hosted with media in attendance. Each participant had a chance to speak, largely explain the importance they felt to participate in the event that benefits the Dallas-community, a community Nowitzki has grown synonymous.

Tickets for the event were available for $41 with the proceeds from the event benefited The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation. The organization annually awards grants to organizations with a focus on Dallas-area children's wellbeing, health and education.

The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation often held charity events in the Dallas area before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Among the favorites was his annual Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game with no shortage of Dallas-Forth Worth area sports stars participating.

The Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic will be the only fundraiser event hosted by the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation for the year.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Facebook.