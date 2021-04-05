Mavs Ex Justin Jackson Waived By OKC

Jackson, 26, spent a year-plus in Dallas and always seemed "on the verge'' during his time here. But now he's on the move again

DALLAS - We are a bit biased toward Justin Jackson, but we always believed he was sort of on the edge of "making it'' in the NBA - as more than just a perennial guy on the bubble.

But now he will start over again, trying to make it again.

The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward Jackson, it was announced on Monday.

Jackson had appeared in 33 games, with three starts, for the Thunder this season and registered per game averages of 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.5 minutes.

Jackson, 26, spent a year-plus in Dallas and always seemed "on the verge'' during his time here.At one point, Mavs management indicated to DallasBasketball.com that they viewed him, after having acquired him in trade from the Sacramento Kings, as a potential starter in Dallas.

But the shuffle continued for him, though in 247 NBA games with his three teams he has started 61 games while averaging 6.6 points per game. Oklahoma City, which acquired Jackson in a trade last November, is expected to use his roster spot to provide "tryouts'' of sorts via 10-day contracts and the like.

Jackson was selected No. 15 overall by Portland in the 2017 NBA Draft out of North Carolina, and then the Trail Blazers traded Jackson to Sacramento in a draft-night deal for Zach Collins. So Justin Jackson started his NBA career on the move ... and he's back there again now.

