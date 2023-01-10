Jaden Hardy's mindset?

"Whenever anybody - whoever it is - is in front of me ... attack them (without) being afraid," Hardy said.

At the beginning of the season, it was unlikely that Jaden Hardy would be doing that in the NBA, as he was not receiving many opportunities with the Dallas Mavericks as a rookie to play meaningful minutes.

He primarily played with the team's G League affiliate, the Texas Legends, to maximize his development in the meantime.

And he "attacked'' there. And how he's "attacking'' with the big club.

Saying that Hardy 'played well' with the Legends would be a major understatement. In 11 games played, he averaged 28.8 points, and 3.6 assists. He did so while shooting a staggering 54.9 percent from the floor, 49.0 percent from 3-point range, and 86.4 percent on free throws. With an output of 1.125 points per possession (PPP), he was scoring at a league-leading volume on elite efficiency. What he was doing was highly impressive, to say the least.

Back before the Mavs' road matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 6, Mavs coach Jason Kidd made clear that Hardy 'has to wait' before receiving more playing time. A lot has changed since that comment was made. With injuries to key players coupled with the decision to waive Kemba Walker before his contract guarantee date, the anticipated opportunity has arrived for Hardy.

"Those minutes are spoken for when you talk about Luka at 40, somebody is only going to be able to play eight," Kidd said on Dec. 6, amid calls for Hardy to receive more playing time. "Hardy has to wait, ask Josh (Green). Twitter isn't the coach or the player."

Hardy has still played just 141 total minutes of NBA action through 14 appearances. He's still early in the process of gaining not just playing time at the highest level of basketball but doing so within meaningful situations. He caught the attention of many by matching his career high of 15 points in consecutive games during the Mavs' matchups against the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans.

“I feel like staying humble and staying confident in myself, and I feel like when those opportunities come, I’m ready," Hardy said when DallasBasketball.com asked him about his comfort level as he gains more NBA playing time. "I’m just taking my time when I get out there and seeing everything.”

When evaluating Hardy's impact during his short time in NBA action, the top way that he's impacted the Mavs has been in providing another threat that can get to the rim. He has scored 36 points on drives — ranking sixth on the team despite being 14th in minutes played. Whether he's attacking off the catch, pushing the pace in transition, or breaking a defender down in space, he's been fearless in attacking the rim while achieving success with adequate spacing.

Hardy's improved finishing execution has been a welcomed sight considering it was among the areas that he needed work after his one and only season with the G League Ignite. The results have translated so far as he went from an output of 0.976 PPP with the Ignite to generating 1.342 PPP with the Mavs. What has contributed to this growth?