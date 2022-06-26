Could Mavs Trade For Pacers Point Guard As Brunson Back-Up Plan?

With Jalen Brunson's status up in the air, we take a look at a possible option to fill that void.

NBA free agency is only five days away, and there are rumors swirling everywhere surrounding big names such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Bradley Beal. For the Dallas Mavericks, what they do next largely depends on what Jalen Brunson decides to do. Will he re-sign or will he walk?

The New York Knicks are in hot pursuit of the young point guard. With his former agent, Leon Rose, in New York, and his father, Rick Brunson, coaching there as well, the Knicks make for a formidable force to try and lure Jalen away.

So what happens if Brunson decides to take on an expanded role and leaves for New York? Where do the Mavericks go from there to make up his production? One potential solution could be for Dallas to try to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers.

Brogdon has been mentioned in several trade scenarios this offseason, along with teammate Myles Turner. The Pacers already have several young core guards such as Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte.

Brogdon has been a model of consistency since his time in college as a Virginia Cavalier. In college, he averaged 18 points and four rebounds per game. He shot a respectable 39 percent from 3. This past season, he averaged 19 points, five rebounds and six assists for Indiana. His percentage from 3 did drop to his lowest of his career at 31.6 percent, however, he still averages around 37 percent for his career.

To pull a trade like this off, it would more than likely mean the Mavericks would have to include Tim Hardaway Jr. Hardaway and Brogdon’s salaries are virtually similar. The Mavericks proved last season that they can win without Hardaway Jr, as he recovered from a broken foot. Brogdon could bring the consistency that the Mavericks had from Brunson last season, and he could also probably use a change of scenery.

It has always been said that you can never know what to trust during this time of year until the ink is dry. The Mavericks are anxiously awaiting Brunson's decision and still hope to retain him. However, Brogdon could be a realistic option for Dallas as a backup plan if needed.