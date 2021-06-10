Mavs’ Luka Doncic 6th in NBA MVP Voting; Jokic Wins

The Dallas Mavericks had a tough go of it in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 4-3 in the first round after being up 2-0. But Luka Doncic was stellar there, just as he was in a regular season in which he earned MVP attention - attention good for sixth place in the voting.

The Mavs started the year slow but finished strong (42-30) and earned the fifth spot in the Western Conference.

A big part of the Mavs’ success was their 22-year-old superstar Doncic. The All-Star averaged 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists, and ends up finishing sixth in the NBA’s 2020-2021 Most Valuable Player award balloting.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic took home the hardware, followed in votes by Philly’s Joel Embiid, the Warriors’ Stephen Curry, the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Suns’ Chris Paul.

Doncic will come out in 2022 looking to once again compete for the award and most experts believe he will again be a guy to watch for.

Luka figures as an MVP candidate going forward on an annual basis.

At the same time, Doncic remains humble, saying that no matter his statistics, Dallas’ playoff ouster means he’s achieved “nothing yet.”

“We made the playoffs twice since I've been here,” he said. “We lost both times. At the end, you get paid to win. We didn't do it."

