As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.

JAN 7 LUKA, JKIDD WILL SUPPORT TCU

The Dallas Mavericks take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night to finish up a quick two-game homestand. After that, as well as a trip to face the OKC Thunder on Sunday night, it appears that Luka Doncic and coach Jason Kidd will be catching a flight to Los Angeles to support the TCU Horned Frogs in their national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday … and they’ll apparently be doing it in style.

The NBA’s 82-game season can be a grind, so it’s nice to see Doncic and Kidd planning to get away for a little bit to support one of their local teams.

Speaking of horned frogs, Doncic recently received one as a gift after making a guest appearance on the popular show Dude Perfect. You can watch the entire episode here:

JAN 6 TYLER DORSEY, STERLING BROWN TO LAKERS?

After impressing the Dallas Mavericks in a summer workout, Tyler Dorsey signed a two-way contract with the team before having a productive EuroBasket run with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for Dorsey, as the Mavs recently waived him and signed A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract in his place. However, Dorsey is still trying to secure an NBA gig elsewhere.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, Dorsey worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. LeBron James’ squad could definitely use a boost when it comes to 3-point shooting, so we’ll see if the Lakers can potentially offer Dorsey more of an opportunity than the Mavs could.

According to another report from Shams Charania, the Lakers are signing another former Mavs guard, Sterling Brown to a 10-day contract. Brown was traded from the Mavs to the Houston Rockets in a package deal for Christian Wood last offseason.

JAN 5 LONGHORNS FIRE BEARD

The Texas Longhorns have fired basketball coach, Chris Beard, Athletic Director Chris Del Conte announced on Thursday.

Beard was in the midst of his second season with the Longhorns and was arrested last month on felony assault charges resulting from a domestic violence incident with his fiance.

Beard was suspended indefinitely with pay following the incident, with assistant Rodney Terry replacing Beard in his absence as interim coach.

The Longhorns have now Terry as the acting coach for the remainder of the season.

Beard, 49, was in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and had led Texas to a 29-13 record.

Before his suspension, Beard had the Longhorns sitting at 7-1 overall and ranked as the No. 6 team in the country.

JAN 5 LUKA AS ALL-STAR STARTER?

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed out on being an All-Star starter last season due to the slow start he had by his extraordinarily high standards. This season, though, it doesn’t look like that will be the case.

With the first batch of fan-voting returns in, Doncic joins Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry as the top-3 vote-getters in the Western Conference. James leads all players with a little over 3.1 million votes, while Curry is edging out Doncic for the top guard spot in the West by less than 400,000 votes.

Here are the full numbers from the first All-Star voting returns:

JAN 3 MAVS NEXT TWO OPPONENTS STRUGGLING?

Many expected the Dallas Mavericks' next two matchups – both home games against the Boston Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans – to be really tough. And that still might still be the case, as the Mavs are still dealing with several injuries and have barely squeaked by three of their last four games against inferior opponents. However, there is a chance that Dallas is catching Boston and New Orleans at a good time.

The Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference by a half-game, but they've lost two in a row – including a 150-117 beatdown at the hands of the OKC Thunder on Tuesday night – and are just 5-5 over their last 10 games. Boston had its way with Dallas in a 125-112 win at TD Garden on Nov. 23, so the Mavs should have some extra juice when the Celtics visit American Airlines Center on Thursday night.

After that, the Mavs will face the Pelicans at AAC on Saturday, and Zion Williamson will be sidelined for that matchup due to a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least three weeks. Williamson missed the first Mavs-Pelicans game in the third game of the season on Oct. 25, but a shorthanded New Orleans squad still came away with a 113-111 win after a Luka Doncic 3-point heave at the buzzer hit off the iron.

Like Boston, New Orleans has also lost two games in a row and are 5-5 in its last 10 games. After sitting at the top of the Western Conference for a little bit, the Pelicans are now in third-place with the Mavs just 1.5 games behind them in the fourth spot. Although the injury-riddled Mavs are riding a seven-game win streak and arguably running on fumes at this point, they should still have a lot of motivation to extend the streak at least a few more games.

JAN 2 DONOVAN MITCHELL SCORES 71

The NBA has a new single-game season-high for scoring after Donovan Mitchell put up 71 in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 145-134 overtime win over the Chicago Bulls.

Mitchell's scoring total is the most by an NBA player in 17 years, since Kobe Bryant scored 81 against the Toronto Raptors in 2006. Mitchell's scoring display was the eighth highest scoring total in league history.

“To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,” Mitchell said. “I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I’m speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.”