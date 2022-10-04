NBA GM Survey: Mavs' Luka Doncic Heavy MVP Favorite

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is no stranger to preseason MVP focus. Last season, the team's 16-18 start and focus on him not being in shape hurt his consideration he still earn an All-NBA First-Team nod.

Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 65 games during the regular season while leading the Mavs to a 52-30 record. The team finished with a 52-30 record despite moving on from Kristaps Porzingis at the midseason trade deadline.

“Always the goal is the same for me, for the team,” Doncic said. “We’re trying to win the championship. That is the only goal we have, and that’s what we’re going to work for.”

With the MVP award being heavily influenced by media members, narratives tend to be a significant part of voting. Who doesn't like a good story? The people who write them naturally tend to hold an even greater appreciation for them.

NBA GMs have a different perspective than media members. It's part of their job description to be able to comprehend impact at the highest level. So, what do GMs see for the MVP race entering the 2022-23 season?

On the annual NBA.com GM survey, Doncic is a heavy favorite to win the honor at 48 percent. Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 percent), Joel Embiid (14 percent), and Stephen Curry (3 percent) were the top choices behind him.

For Doncic, there are a few storylines that should impact his odds. It starts with coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance instead of a first-round exit. The free agency departure of Jalen Brunson only helps in that regard. Many saw how helpful his skill set was on the biggest stage. Now? Doncic has to shoulder a heavier share of the responsibility.

“To be an MVP of this league, not a lot of people can say that,” Doncic said. “It’s a long process. Hopefully one day I can win it. But let’s see. First, we’ve got to win it, and then you can talk about it.”

Doncic staying in great shape after attempting to carry Slovenia to another EuroBasket title instead of spending his offseason on a beach shouldn't hurt his chances either. It was another display of his incredible ability to lead a team as the head of the snake,

As for any potential MVP candidate, team success and health play a big part in how outcomes happen. Doncic needs to stay healthy and lead the Mavs to one of the higher seeds in what is anticipated to be a vastly improved Western Conference.

