Mavs Roundup: Luka Enters MVP Race; Dinwiddie Fitting Dallas 'Like a Glove'

The Dallas Mavericks are playing some excellent basketball thanks to key performances from Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Things couldn’t be going much better for Luka Doncic the Dallas Mavericks as the NBA playoffs inch closer. The Mavs have won eight of their last 10 games, and Doncic is averaging 34 points, 10.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists during that span while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie continue to build chemistry. Luka Doncic shoots a 3-pointer over Andrew Wiggins. Luka Doncic celebrates after nailing a timely 3-point shot.

Not only is Doncic continuing to climb the NBA's MVP ladder, but the Mavs are getting everything they could've hoped for and more out of backup guard Spencer Dinwiddie so far. It's still early, but the fact that Dinwiddie has fit like a glove in Dallas almost instantly bodes well for what could come down the road.

In the six games Dinwiddie has been a Maverick, he's shared the floor with Doncic for 107 minutes. Even though it's a small sample size, the Mavs have a 119.2 offensive rating, a 105.3 defensive rating, and a 13.9 net rating during those minutes. Dinwiddie has already proven how he can be valuable in crucial fourth-quarter situations as well.

On this LIVE episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by a couple of return guests to discuss all of these Mavs topics, as well as potential playoff matchups, coach Jason Kidd proving many people wrong, Dallas having a legitimate shot against any team in the West (except maybe the Phoenix Suns) and much, much more!

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Doncic and Dinwiddie celebrate another win over the Warriors. Doncic initiates the fast break. The Mavs held Steph Curry scoreless in the fourth quarter of their 122-113 win.

