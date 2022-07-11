'Let's See What They Do': Doncic Wanting More From Mavs Front Office?

Luka Doncic usually isn't very vocal about the Dallas Mavericks' offseason moves, or lack thereof, but he might be wanting his front office to do a little more going forward.

The Dallas Mavericks' offseason started out with a bang, as the team acquired Christian Wood for pennies on the dollar from the Houston Rockets a full week before the NBA Draft commenced. Then, on draft night, despite having traded the No. 26 overall pick to Houston, Dallas traded back into the draft to select Jaden Hardy at No. 37. In his Summer League debut, Hardy showed why ESPN had him ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect coming out of high school in 2021, as he put up 28 points in impressive fashion.

Those two positive moves happening before June 30 had many thinking the Mavs' previous free agency misfortunes could finally come to an end this year ... but so far it's been more of the same.

After losing their own free agent, Jalen Brunson, to the New York Knicks – supposedly without even getting a chance to make a pitch for him to stay – the Mavs, so far, have responded by signing 34-year-old center JaVale McGee to a three-year deal worth nearly all of their taxpayer mid-level exception and Theo Pinson to a one-year veteran minimum deal.

McGee's addition helps Dallas' big-man depth, and Pinson is a key part of the team's chemistry and culture, but neither of those additions make up for losing Brunson. Adding Wood and Hardy into the equation should help too, but there are still more questions than answers for the Mavs.

In a recent interview with MARCA, superstar Luka Doncic answered some questions about the Mavs' offseason moves so far, as well as his future with the team.

Editor's Note: Doncic's interview was conducted in Spanish. Below is the English translation provided by MARCA.

"Well, the market has only just begun and I hope that the Dallas bosses have more options to sign. Let's see what they do," said Doncic when asked about the Mavs losing Brunson and adding McGee.

Doncic was then asked about whether or not he believes he'll be able to win a championship with the Mavs, or if he'll eventually have to go to another team in the future to accomplish that goal.

"I'm not thinking about changing [teams]," said Doncic. "My goal is to stay and win it in Dallas. Although of course, in the future you never know, but my idea, and hopefully I will succeed, is to win in Dallas."

Although Doncic has zero plans to leave Dallas anytime soon, the Mavs' front office shouldn't take that for granted. Their franchise player is expecting more improvements to be made over the summer to help make up for the loss of Brunson, and GM Nico Harrison needs to be doing everything he can to make that happen.

There is currently no reason for panic when it comes to the idea of Doncic potentially leaving the Mavs for greener pastures, but as the 2026 free agency clock keeps ticking, every move Dallas makes – or doesn't make – between now and then will be put under a microscope.