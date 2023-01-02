Luka Doncic's Mavs to Play Real Madrid in Abu Dhabi?

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be among the NBA teams to participate in international neutral site games next season.

The NBA continues to pursue an expanded global reach. With one of the top international superstars, Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks reportedly will play a role in those efforts during the 2023 preseason.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Mavs will play two games in Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, with one of the opponents being Real Madrid, Doncic's former team, before entering the NBA.

There have been attempts by the Mavs to arrange a matchup against Real Madrid in Spain, but that appears to be outside the cards for the 2023 preseason.

"Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been determined to arrange a preseason game in Madrid on behalf of his franchise player," Stein wrote.

The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks played two preseason games at Etihad Arena before the current regular season began. It was an opportunity for fans in the Arabian Gulf to see superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young.

The Mavs only played three total preseason games this season after a potential exhibition match with an Australian team fell through. The only neutral site game they participated in during this year's preseason was a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The NBA continues to seek global expansion and part of that process involves playing two regular season games in Mexico City and played multiple preseason games in Japan. The league will play in Paris next season.

