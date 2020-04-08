Dallas Basketball
Where Does Mavs Mark Cuban Rank Among World's Billionaires?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Jerry Jones is now the richest man in Dallas, with a net worth of $8 billion, a number that nudges him ahead of banker Andy Beal's $7.9 billion. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban ranks, too, at a net worth $4.3 billion.

But who's counting?

Actually, Forbes magazine is counting, and its newly-released annual ranking of billionaires has the Dallas Cowboys owner Jones up on top in terms of Dallasites. He's not the richest Texan, however; he's apparently the No. 169th-richest billionaire in the world (Amazon's Jeff Bezos is the world’s wealthiest person for the third year in a row at $113 billion, with Bill Gates at No. 2 at $98 billion) and No. 5 in the state.

Walmart heiress Alice Walton (Fort Worth) with a net worth of $54.4 billion, is No. 1 in Texas.

Dell Inc. founder Michael Dell ($22.9 billion) is No. 2 in Texas. H-E-B grocery chain owner Charles Butt ranks third ($10.7 billion).

Cuban ranks No. 414 in the world and No. 12 in Texas with a fortune that Forbes says is worth $4.3 billion. Cuban, of course, is almost as famous for his charitable generosity as he is for sports, as is the Jones family and many others on this list.

This is an especially noteworthy fact as we all deal with the COVID-19 crisis ... and need all the help we can get from all quarters.

Forbes writes, "The richest people on Earth are not immune to the coronavirus. As the pandemic tightened its grip on Europe and America, global equity markets imploded, tanking many fortunes. As of March 18, when we finalized this list, Forbes counted 2,095 billionaires, 58 fewer than a year ago and 226 fewer than just 12 days earlier, when we initially calculated these net worths. Of the billionaires who remain, 51 percent are poorer than they were last year. In raw terms, the world’s billionaires are worth $8 trillion, down $700 billion from 2019.''

"Down'' ... but in the cases of Jones and Cuban and the rest ... still "up.''

