McKinley Wright IV's Mavs Gamble Pays Off, Earns 2-Way Contract

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Saturday that they converted McKinley Wright IV from a training camp deal to a two-way contract.

The best opportunity that Wright had to prove himself in game action occurred in the Mavs' preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Tulsa. Luka Doncic didn't make the trip — opening up significant playing time for the other guards on the roster.

Against the Thunder, Wright played 22 minutes and recorded eight points and 10 assists without a single turnover. He was instrumental in the 98-96 victory. His production understandably caught the attention of Mavs coach Jason Kidd.

“He ran the team well for us,” Kidd said. “Ten assists and no turnovers is a positive.”

Wright understood that by playing for a Kidd-coached team, he'd have to bring energy on defense, particularly when guarding the ball. Given he's only 5-foot-11, he has to make up for his size and picking up full-court is among the ways he felt was needed to do so.

I know J-Kidd loves guys that can guard,” Wright said. “Me, I like to pick up (and guard) 94 feet (from the basket).

Wright also knew he needed to bring a steady-hand to run the offense. He helped to take pressure off Jaden Hardy, who scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter when the reserves rallied the team back to defeat the Thunder.

“I can handle the ball, play on the ball, off the ball, whatever it takes to help my team win," Wright said. "I’m a creator.”

Wright had the option of signing with either the Charlotte Hornets or the Mavs for training camp. He and his representation felt that going to Dallas would present a favorable opportunity — proving to pay off.

“Me and my agent, we kind of waited it out for a long time before I signed anywhere,” Wright said after his preseason debut with the Mavs. “And then we went through all the options, and it came down to Dallas and Charlotte, and I like the opportunity over here."

The Mavs will now get to evaluate Wright for a longer period of time as he will be able to split time with the Texas Legends.

