Mavs Fall to Pelicans as Luka Doncic Misses Potential Game-Winner

The Dallas Mavericks (1-2) came out of the gate flat in their 113-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) and rallied back later in the game but proved unable to pull off the victory ultimately.

The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and Herb Jones. New Orleans playing without three starters, did not end up preventing a quality scoring performance. They made it a point to attack the paint early and often by scoring 40 of their 56 points in the paint in the opening half.

Aside from Jaxson Hayes, who went scoreless in 13 minutes, all of the Pelicans' nine players that received playing time scored in double-figures. Atop the Mavs' defensive shortcomings included allowing Trey Murphy III to score 22 points while being perfect on all eight of his shot attempts from the floor.



The Pelicans established an early 21-8 lead with 7:17 remaining in the first quarter before the Mavs called timeout to sub out JaVale McGee in exchange for Christian Wood. There was an apparent lack of paint presence from McGee that didn't improve in his 12 minutes of action.

The Mavs outscored the Pelicans 33-26 in the second half to cut their deficit to 66-64 at halftime. Dallas even managed to gain a four-point lead at the 9:50 mark of the third period. However, the ups and downs continued as the Mavs never quite managed to find a sufficient rhythm to take charge.

There was a potential turning point for the Mavs early in the fourth quarter when the bench went on a quick 5-0 run to take an 94-87 lead. New Orleans answered with a 15-3 run later in the period to take a 106-100 lead with 6:00 left in regulation.

The Mavs chipped away late at the Pelicans' lead and ultimately put themselves in position for a game-winning step-back 3-point attempt from Doncic at the buzzer, but he was unable to convert.

Doncic finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists on the night. Spencer Dinwiddie (24) and Christian Wood (23) combined for 47 points, but the Mavs other players were unable to reach double-figures.

The Mavs return to action on Thursday when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on NBA TV.

