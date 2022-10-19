Mavs at Suns GAMEDAY: Can Doncic, Dinwiddie Repeat Game 7 Magic?

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived, as the Dallas Mavericks officially open their 2022-23 season on the road against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Although it will just be one regular-season game out of 82, there are a handful of interesting storylines that should give this one a little extra juice.

The last time the Mavs and Suns met, Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 65 points in a Western Conference semifinals Game 7 blowout victory. It was the first time two teammates had each scored 30 points in a Game 7 since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal did it for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2002. After trailing the series 2-0 and then 3-2, Doncic and the Mavs persevered and pulled off the biggest upset of the postseason.

Some things have changed for both teams since that playoff series five months ago.

Suns big man DeAndre Ayton and coach Monty Williams didn't speak to each other over the summer after having a confrontation in that Game 7. Jae Crowder has made numerous trade requests, and he won't be playing for the Suns as the franchise finds a trade partner for him. After hoping to make a big trade for Kevin Durant over the offseason, Phoenix didn't really do anything to improve its roster when Durant and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to move forward together.

As for the Mavs ... they are a much bigger team now. Dallas lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency, but it added Christian Wood, former Suns backup center JaVale McGee, promising rookie Jaden Hardy, and 31-year-old point guard Facu Campazzo, who is a former Real Madrid teammate of Doncic. It might take some time for the Mavs' new pieces to build chemistry, but overall, Dallas should be in for a very successful season.

WHAT TO WATCH: How will Wood perform in his Mavs debut?

Coach Jason Kidd will bring Wood off the bench in a sixth-man role to start the season, and Wood has said all the right things so far when it comes to accepting his role. Although McGee will be starting, Wood will still be getting the majority of the Mavs' center minutes, and he should be able to have his way against the Suns' second unit. He performed extremely well on the offensive end in preseason play. Now, let's see if he can carry that over into the regular season.

RECORDS: Dallas Mavericks (0-0), Phoenix Suns (0-0)

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. CT

WHERE: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

ODDS: The Suns are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Mavs. The O/U is 216.5. Click here for real-time betting odds updates.

NEXT UP: The Mavs will fly home to Dallas for their home opener against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Dallas won the regular-season series against Memphis 2-1. The American Airlines Center should be rocking on Saturday night.

FINAL WORD: “As long as he’s Luka, he’s always going to be in the conversation of MVP, early and often. I think he’s ready to have that season to win that," said Kidd after Tuesday's practice before flying to Phoenix.

“He will understand the league better. With his talent, he’s always going to make his teammates better. He’s (one of) if not the best player in the world. It could be where things are a little clearer where he can see things a lot better and understand what teams are trying to do.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.