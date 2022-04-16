Mavs Must Rebound in Game 2 vs. Jazz to Avoid Grim Series Odds
With Luka Doncic sidelined due to a left calf strain, the Dallas Mavericks put up a good fight against the fully-healthy Utah Jazz team in Game 1 despite ultimately losing, 99-93.
Thanks in large part to the Mavs' ability to get to the free-throw line, they managed to keep the game close in spite of shooting just 38 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range. Dallas was also severely out-rebounded, 53-34.
“We lost by six, I missed six free throws, so we are right there," said Spencer Dinwiddie, who filled in for Doncic in the starting lineup and finished with 22 points and eight assists. "If anything this should be encouraging for the fan base in my opinion. We are disappointed in the locker room.
"But we had a chance to win it, and we just didn’t do it. ... I think overall, there is room for optimism."
Whether Doncic suits up in Game 2 or not, the Mavs must bounce back and win to avoid historically unfavorable odds as the series shifts to Utah. Dinwiddie is right when he says there's room for optimism, but that room shrinks significantly if Dallas falls into an 0-2 hole.
New Regime: Jason Kidd Coaches First Mavs Playoff Game
The Dallas Mavs fall in Jason Kidd's first playoff game as coach of the franchise he led to a title in 2011.
Mavs-Jazz Game 1 Donuts: Dallas Rolls-Royced, 99-93
Scrappy, undermanned Mavs had chances but came up empty down stretch in Game 1 loss to Jazz
Would Luka Doncic Have Won Mavs' Game 1 over Jazz? 'History Doesn't Care'
Maybe that's how things will play out on Monday. Luka can change everything. But that's about tomorrow. This is soon to be yesterday - history.
Throughout NBA history, teams that win Game 1 go on to win the series 78.2 percent of the time. Those odds aren't great for the shorthanded Mavs, but teams have come back from being down 0-1 in a playoff series 182 times, so it’s doable.
However, teams that fall into 0-2 holes have come back to win the series just 7.1 percent of the time. It's happened just 31 times, and the Mavs have been on both the good and bad ends of those situations before. One could make the argument that those grim odds increase if Doncic makes his return, and that might be true. But it's still nothing Dallas wants to play around with.
As for the aforementioned issues on the boards, the Mavs might quite literally have to rebound better in Game 2 in order to rebound and tie the series at 1-1.
"We've got to rebound the ball," said Kidd. "That's something that, again, we knew was going to be an issue, especially playing small. I thought that the guys fought. That's just something that we've got to get better at. If we can do that, then hopefully that will put us in a better seat to win."
The Mavs and Jazz will tip-off Game 2 at American Airlines Center at 7:30 p.m. central time on Monday night. Can the Mavs bounce back? Will Doncic make his series debut? Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com to get all the latest updates.