Mavs Talk: ‘It’s Coach's Decision’, Says Doncic Of Questionable Choice

Mavs Talk: ‘It’s Coach's Decision’, Says Luka Doncic After Questionable Call in Dallas’ 112-109 Loss to Milwaukee Bucks

The Dallas Mavericks lost 112-109 on Friday night in a close match at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Luka Doncic, who finished one rebound shy of a triple-double (28/13/9), was visibly upset after coach Rick Carlisle failed to call a timeout in the late-going, leading Kristaps Porzingis to miss a three and effectively end the game.

The Mavericks, who were missing some key starters on Friday night (Josh Richardson and Maxi Kleber), received significant contributions from Tim Hardaway Jr. who scored 22 points and Willie Cauley Stein who finished with a double-double.

READ MORE: Mavs Can't Finish Late, Fall To Bucks, 112-109

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Luka Doncic on whether he wanted a timeout:

“I don’t know. It's the coach's decision. If we would have made the shot, everything would be good. If we can make the shot, everything would be different. But I don’t know. It’s coach’s decision to call a timeout or not, so I think it’s good."

Doncic on the team’s overall performance:

"We played bad. I'm going to say that. We played bad."

Carlisle on the final possession:

"We got two good shots and we preserved a timeout. As a coach, that's all you can hope for in that situation."

Carlisle on what went wrong:

"I thought our downfall was the beginning of the game." Dallas lost the first quarter 23-30.

Porzingis on taking responsibility for loss:

“There's things I could have done a lot better. ... I want to take a lot of responsibility for this one… Physically, I'm feeling fine. I was feeling fresh after the last game. I was surprised I played as many minutes this game."

The Mavericks (6-5) will look to bounce back on Sunday afternoon when they return home to face the Chicago Bulls (4-8).

CONTINUE READING: Mavs Suddenly A Top-2 NBA Defense?