Mavs Talk: ‘I Played Selfish' - Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks dropped to 6-6 for the season after a frustrating 117-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night in which Luka Doncic feels he did not do enough.

Mavericks star Doncic had 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists, notching his 29th triple-double. This positioned him to reach 15th on the league’s all-time triple-double list, surpassing Michael Jordan (28th) .

Despite an electric first half for Doncic (30 points), the depleted Mavericks (missing three starters) found themselves down by 15 points at the half.

Now let's hear Mavs talk:

Doncic on his performance:

"That's on me. The second half, I played terrible. .. I was being selfish a little bit because I had 30 points in the first half. That wasn't me in the second half. I've got to do way better in the second half. That's just on me. I've got to do way better."

Kristaps Porzingis on Doncic's ‘selfish’ comment:

"We were all disappointed with our performances. It is what it is. He expects greatness from himself and I'm the same way."

Rick Carlisle on losing to the Bulls:

"Individual stats are impressive but we're in the business of trying to win games and we just came up a little short… The last six minutes of the first quarter and the second quarter really hurt us."

Carlisle on a potential return from Jalen Brunson:

"I think we're going to get Brunson back tomorrow. I have no idea why he wasn't able to play today. He tested negative for a week and a half."

Wes Iwundu on helping Doncic:

"For the other players, it's our job to go out there and help him."

The Mavericks (6-6) will look to bounce back on Monday night when they return to Tampa Bay to face the Toronto Raptors (4-8). ... led by a Luka who is being hard on himself here - but hopefully, with help from his teammates, will be harder on the Raptors.