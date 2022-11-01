'It's Going to Be a Long Process': Tim Hardaway Jr. Hopes Mavs Fans are Patient with Him

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is still trying to find his groove through six games in the 2022-23 regular season.

Hardaway Jr. underwent surgery last season on Feb. 1 to repair a break in his fifth metatarsal bone on his left foot, which forced him out for the remainder of both the regular season and postseason.

In Dallas' 114-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, THJ scored a season-high 21 points and three assists on 5-15 shooting from the floor and a perfect 8-8 from the free-throw line. Hardaway Jr. looked spry and was aggressive with the ball in his hands, attacking the basket as he did pre-injury.

"I'm still getting into it. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs," Hardaway Jr. said after Sunday's victory. "I'm trying my hardest. I'm going to go out there and compete each and every time and stay aggressive."

With Hardaway Jr. missing the entire second-half of last season, you can view his return to the Mavericks' lineup this season as an offseason acquisition alongside Christian Wood.

So far through six games, Hardaway Jr. is averaging 14.4 points in 26.0 minutes per game on 35.5 percent from 3-point range, and he vows to 'keep working' through the ups and downs.

"I hope the Mavs' faithful understand that. I haven't played since January. This is only my 6th game back so it's going to be a long process but I'm going to keep working."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.

Follow DallasBasketball.com on Twitter and Facebook.