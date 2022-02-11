Skip to main content

LISTEN: Live Reactions to Porzingis Trade; How Dinwiddie & Bertans Fit with Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA landscape by trading away Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards on Thursday. The Mavs Step Back guys react to the trade and examine the fits of newcomers Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

Although James Harden being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons was the biggest NBA trade deadline news of the day, the Dallas Mavericks created some waves of their own by trading Kristaps Porzingis and a protected 2022 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan breakdown the deal and discuss whether or not the Mavs are better off letting Porzingis go for this kind of return package now rather than waiting until the offseason. If you listened to our pre-trade deadline pod on Wednesday, Dalton, Matt and their DallasBasketball.com colleague Grant Afseth talked about how the Wizards could be a team to watch for Porzingis going forward, and sure enough, it happened a lot sooner than we all expected.

The guys go on to talk about the individual fits of Dinwiddie and Bertans on this current Mavs roster, and how even if this ends up being a lateral move for Dallas in the long run, it can't be any worse than having to worry about whether or not Porzingis will play on any given night due to his health concerns. Oh yeah... and is Goran Dragic the next piece of this puzzle once he gets bought out by the San Antonio Spurs?

