Mavs Camp Profile: Porzingis - Credit or Blame?

Porzingis is accustomed to being doubted, it's true. It would be one of the 2021-22 NBA season's top stories if he and the Mavs are able to shut up the doubters.

DALLAS - It would be wonderful for Kristaps Porzingis if the next chapter in his NBA book is about who is going to get the credit for a wonderful 2021-22 NBA season turnaround.

It wouldn't be so grand if the story is still about "blame.''

"I've been doubted before,'' said Porzingis this offseason via social media. "I like it.''

That sounds bold and brassy, but the truth is, there would be more to like if there was less to doubt.

I'm not completely certain that is true.

The Dallas Mavericks' 7-3 Latvian would-be star comes into this week's training camp more healthy than he's been in years. Maybe the injuries are behind him. Maybe the trade gossip (some of it generated by his own circle?) are as well. And a postseason first-round NBA Playoffs loss to the Clippers in which he was not a factor? And a behind-closed-doors lack of chemistry with superstar teammate Luka Doncic?

Yes. The Mavs would love a re-write of all of it.

The maturation of Luka and KP as a winning pair would go a long way to curing the illness. New coach Jason Kidd is aware of it all and has worked to bond with both ... while also working to get them to bond with one another.

READ MORE: KP Plan? Patience

Trading KP was never going to be a good idea with his value low. A better plan: Get his value right - and then utilize that value by riding his "Unicorn'' talents as Luka's sidekick.

Oh, and get KP to accept that he's a "sidekick'' and not a "co-star.''

Can KP make this work with Luka? Can "The Unicorn'' expand his offensive game in ways that did not unfold under departed coach Rick Carlisle? Can he return to being a defensive force? Can the 25-year-old former All-Star stay healthy?

Porzingis is accustomed to being doubted, it's true. It would be one of the 2021-22 NBA season's top stories if he and the Mavs are able to shut up the doubters ... starting with a revitalized existence in this training camp.

READ MORE: More Mavs Camp Profiles HERE